Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $551.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

