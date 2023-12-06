Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

