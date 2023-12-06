Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

