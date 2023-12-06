CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after purchasing an additional 454,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

