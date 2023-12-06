Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.76

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 342013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

