Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $44,416.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00115551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.34 or 1.59935461 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

