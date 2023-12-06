Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.