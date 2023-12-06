Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
VNO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
