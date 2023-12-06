Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Danaher by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

