PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

