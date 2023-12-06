Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.13 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $184.20 million and approximately $26.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002002 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002350 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,381,492 coins and its circulating supply is 177,381,378 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

