PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

