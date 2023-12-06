PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

