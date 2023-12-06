Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

