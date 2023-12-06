John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

