John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

HEQ stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

