John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.
HEQ stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
