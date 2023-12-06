Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 122,673 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,673 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently -1.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.