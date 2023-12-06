Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 103,548 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,548 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after buying an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

