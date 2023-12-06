Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $482,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HAE opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.