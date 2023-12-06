Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $549,000 Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,594 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

