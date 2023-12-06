Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,155 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $988.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

