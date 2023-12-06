Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

