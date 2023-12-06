FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $224.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.75. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

