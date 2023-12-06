Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,728 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

