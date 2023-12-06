Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 75,634 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,634 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 148,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,091 shares of company stock worth $268,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

