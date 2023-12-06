Ossiam Invests $107,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

