12,037 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

