Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,681 shares of company stock worth $61,396,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

