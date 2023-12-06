Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $555,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

