BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 288 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $122,079,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

