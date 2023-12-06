Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

