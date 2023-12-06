Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

