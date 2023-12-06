Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

