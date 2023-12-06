Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,696 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

