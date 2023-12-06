BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,701,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

