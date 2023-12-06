Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

