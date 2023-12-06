Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,047 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

