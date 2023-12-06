Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

