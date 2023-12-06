Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,133 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

