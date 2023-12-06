Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GTIP opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

