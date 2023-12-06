Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

