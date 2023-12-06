Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.43.

ULTA stock opened at $481.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

