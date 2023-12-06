1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,415 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

