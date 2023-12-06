Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $74,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 313.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

