1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in NetEase by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.