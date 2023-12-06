1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 301.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 141,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,537 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,967 shares of company stock worth $8,436,857 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

