Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

