Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.2 %

GPK stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

