SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $160.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.