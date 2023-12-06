BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 278 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

