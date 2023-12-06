BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

