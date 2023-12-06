PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

